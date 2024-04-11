Update: Traffic on East Mission impacted by pipeline replacement extended through April 19

Update: FPUD has announced that the traffic impacts schedule has been extended through Friday, April 19.

FALLBROOK – Severe traffic impacts started Tuesday, April 9 and will continue through Monday, April 15, on Mission Road at Minnesota to Olive Road, near Fallbrook Cafe.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes, like Alvarado Street (via Stage Coach Lane), or Brandon Road and Main Avenue. Fallbrook Public Utility District is having contractors tying in water lines.

This year, FPUD is replacing over a mile of pipeline in central Fallbrook. With a projected cost of $3,574,950 (funded by the district's Capital Improvement Program), the project will replace 9,200 feet of pipeline in the service area in and near downtown Fallbrook.

Work sites will be located on or near East Elder Street, Potter Street, Lillian Way, Minnesota Avenue and Mission Road. As of March 2024, the Hawthorne Street and Orange Avenue phase of this project has been postponed.

The portion of the FPUD water distribution system that is being replaced serves district residents, local small businesses, the Naval Weapons Station, and provides emergency service to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Many of the 80-year-old pipelines are approaching the end of their anticipated service life. The replacement is crucial to serve citizens and the community.

Customers affected by water shutdowns during this work will be notified in advance by letter and phone, and signage will be posted in affected areas of the community to notify motorists of potential traffic impacts.

If anyone has any questions or concerns about this project, they can contact the District Engineering Department at: 760-728-1125 (press 5).

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.