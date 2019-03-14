Prosecution rests its case against Chase Merritt, defense next up

Chase Merritt, seated at left, looks at his defense team as it makes its case for a motion of acquittal in the murder of the McStay family of Fallbrook in 2010.

San Bernardino County prosecutors rested their case against Charles "Chase" Ray Merritt, Monday, March 4. Merritt is accused of killing the McStay family, Joseph, Summer and their two young boys who lived in the Lake Rancho Viejo housing development east of Interstate 15 in Fallbrook.

Merritt's defense team motioned the court for a judgment of acquittal after the prosecution closed its case.

"At this time the defense would make an 1118.1 motion," Merritt's defense team said. "As the court has heard the evidence in this case, the people have presented a lot of information that goes to moti...