Fallbrook/Bonsall Town Hall Meeting to be on gangs, drugs, graffiti

NORTH COUNTY – On Thursday, April 11, the North County Gang Commission will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting for Fallbrook and Bonsall residents. The Town Hall will be an opportunity for residents to share their concerns and ideas on reducing gang violence, drugs, graffiti and other issues facing their neighborhoods.

Residents across North County must contend with gang violence, drugs and graffiti in their neighborhoods and schools. Youth are joining gangs when they are younger. The North County Gang Commission would like to hear from local residents if they have experiences and ideas to address gang problems and would like to have their voices heard.

The North County Gang Commission was created in 2008 by San Diego County Board of Supervisors. Its mission is to proactively address gang activity in North County by identifying best practices, recommending support for grants, and advocating for anti-gang programs and organizations.

The information will be communicated back to the Board of Supervisors so that Fallbrook and Bonsall can be better served.

The Town Hall Meeting will be held on April 11 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Sullivan Middle School, 7350 West Lilac Road in Bonsall. For more information, call Gang Commission Chair Laurie Hauf at (760) 213-7228.