Fallbrook flight attendant receives sky-high appraisal

Dee Ann Cavanaugh, 73, of Fallbrook doesn't have plans to retire anytime soon from nearly 52 years as a flight attendant. The current United Airlines employee was recently recognized in a flattering article written by travel blogger Matthew Klint in his blog sharing airline industry news, "Live and Let's Fly."

Sometimes a little recognition goes a long way.

Klint, a frequent and worldwide traveler whose blogs share the latest news in the aviation industry, praised Cavanaugh in his article, "A Model Flight Attendant for United Airlines."

The two hadn't flown together in some eight odd years, but Klint said when he boarded his late-evening flight to Los Angeles and saw Cavanaugh standing at the...