71-year-old man struck, killed by hit-and-run motorist in Fallbrook

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle shown in these photos or the driver of the vehicle. It is believed that the vehicle in the photo was involved in an incident that involved a pedestrian who was killed while crossing the street in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK - A 71-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 15 by an alleged hit-and-run motorist at a Fallbrook intersection, authorities said.

Dispatchers received multiple reports around 5:10 a.m. from callers who reported a person down at the intersection of North Vine Street and East Mission Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The man was attempting to cross East Mission Road near Iowa Street around 5:05 a.m. when he was struck, California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale said.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, Smale said.

Details were scarce about the circumstances leading up to the crash, but CHP officers were investigating it as a hit-and-run, Doerr said.

Late Wednesday, the CHP issued a press release regarding the incident and asked for the public's help in locating the driver of white sport utility vehicle that they believe was involved in the incident. They also released surveillance footage of the vehicle they believe was involved.

"The CHP is asking for the assistance of the public in locating a white Chevrolet Suburban, or GCM Yukon XLm" said Officer Mark Latulippe, Public Information Officer for the CHP. "The model year is estimated at late 1990s or early 2000s."

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to call the CHP at (858) 637-3800.

Village News contributed to this report.