Find gardens full of surprises

The Fallbrook Garden Club Garden Tour offered a variety of surprises in gardens all over town, May 4. From two gardens in the south in the area of Sleeping Indian and Olive Hill roads, to the north off East Mission Road and the north end of Live Oak Park Road where seven gardens were open for viewing.

Whether visitors were gardeners looking for ideas to use at home or people interested in viewing the gardener’s handiwork, it was a day full of unique sights and creative finds. The club’s garden tour is held every two years, alternating with the club’s flower show as its major fundraise...