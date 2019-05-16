Light rain, possible thunderstorms start wet week in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO - The week ahead is shaping up to be a wet and overcast one across San Diego County after the first of three possible storms brought light rains on Monday, May 20 and dropped temperatures several degrees, capped off by the threat of thunder and lightning tonight.

Several areas of San Diego County have seen one-tenth of an inch of rain today, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect the rainfall to resurge tonight -- along with possible thunder and lightning -- eventually totaling as much as half an inch overnight in coastal areas, twice as much in the foothills and upward of 1.5 inches in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday are both expected to bring gusty winds and a 40 percent chance of rain, according to the weather agency. A second storm will bring lower chances of rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a third possible storm on Saturday.