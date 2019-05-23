Reflections of a 99-year-old Fallbrook Treasure

Jerry Bedoya

Special to the Village News

One of Fallbrook’s treasures and unsung heroes turned 99 years old, Friday, May 17. Robert Lee Bowman grew up during the Great Depression, was a World War II pilot and served as captain of a United Airlines 747 before his retirement. I recently spoke with Bowman to reflect on his life, and in doing so I must admit, I was taken aback by his recall, conversable nature and inspiring sensibility. Do not let his 99-year-old milestone fool you; he’s still sharp as a tack.

Born in Nampa, Idaho, in 1920, Bowman was raised on a 160-acre potato farm his father homesteaded following the Spanish-American War. The farm was eventually turned into a thriving sand and gravel business, which enabled his parents to provide well for him and his siblings despite growing up in the midst of the Great Depression. Although this era was challenging, Bowman’s escape was his family, the great outdoors and reading anything aviation related.

As he said, “I had a terrific childhood.”

Bowman’s interest in flying emerged at an early age. His older half brother, Dick, was instrumental in influencing this interest, being himself was an accomplished World War I balloonist and fighter pilot. Following the war, Dick became a Barnstormer and was one of the first to fly overnight airmail out of San Diego. Bowman also mentioned with great pride that Dick flew with Charles Lindbergh. Dick’s inspiration often left him gazing at the sky knowing one day it would be his domain.

Bowman graduated from high school in 1938, and although his father wanted him to take over the family business, he was determined to become a pilot. He enrolled in Northwest Nazarene College tuition-free because his father’s gravel business had built the school’s library. After completing his sophomore year, Bowman entered the government-sponsored Civilian Pilot Training Program, but in doing so he had to commit to the Navy following flight school. His dream was about to come true.

It was Dec. 7, 1941, while in flight school in Jacksonville, Florida., that Bowman was at a movie theater when he was unexpectedly summoned back to his base. Pearl Harbor had just been attacked. The following day his class gathered in the auditorium to listen to FDR’s seven-minute speech declaring war on the Empire of Japan.

Bowman said, “Following the President’s speech, me and another cadet were ordered to stand watch atop our barracks with a machine gun.”

Bowman nearly didn’t make it out of flight school – not because of his performance, mind you – but because of his brash flying antics. While his girlfriend and eventual wife, Elaine, was visiting, Bowman broke protocol and performed an unauthorized aerial loop for all to see, including his commanding officer. Bowman was certain his flying career was finished, but in 1940, the Navy was desperate for pilots so they let his wayward conduct take a back seat to their personnel shortages.

Ensign Bowman received his wings following the eight-month training program. Upon graduation, he flew home and married Elaine. Upon returning, Bowman was assigned as a flight instructor in part because of his excellent flying skills. Although he desperately yearned for a combat assignment, Bowman also knew that as an instructor in the States he’d have ample time with his new bride. Bowman said he experienced the best of both worlds, “I had unlimited flying time and would also come home every night to beautiful Elaine.”

Bowman spent two years as an instructor before being deployed to the Pacific Theater in late 1943. He shipped out on the USS Nehenta Bay and was assigned to a TBM Avenger, a carrier-based torpedo bomber. The plane was manned by him, a radioman and a turret gunner. Bowman’s squadron while aboard the Nehenta patrolled his carrier battle group in an effort to identify and destroy Japanese submarines.

Lt. Bowman flew more than a hundred missions with the same crew. The three men trained, fought, laughed and cried together eventually forming a makeshift family. As a 23-year-old Navy pilot, Bowman not only embraced his duty, but also understood the burden of command and the obligation to his crew. He was forever mindful of this overwhelming responsibility. Bowman said he would stop at nothing to ensure the families of his crew would in time see their loved ones again.

After a year in the South Pacific, Bowman’s squadron was on leave in Monterey training with newly developed weaponry. Before being redeployed, Japan unconditionally surrendered.

Shortly thereafter Bowman saw his brother Dick land a United Airlines mail carrier at the airport he was stationed. Dick convinced Bowman he could get him a job at United so the giddy Lt. Bowman jumped in the nearest TBM Avenger and flew with his brother to the nearby United headquarters. Dick introduced him to his boss, and he was hired on the spot because of his Navy background.

Upon being honorably discharged, Bowman and Elaine drove to their Idaho family farm and eventually made their way to Portland, Oregon, where he began his career flying DC3s for United. After eight years, Bowman promoted to captain, and in time began flying 747s from Los Angeles to Hawaii. Noticing the beauty of North San Diego County from the air, Bowman, Elaine and their three children, Sandy, Ed and Vickie, relocated from Northridge to beautiful Fallbrook in 1972.