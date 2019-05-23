Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

World's smallest baby born at San Diego hospital

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/29/2019 at 4:56pm



SAN DIEGO - A healthy, nearly six-pound infant born in December was discharged from a San Diego hospital this month, making her the world's smallest baby in recorded history to survive, Sharp Healthcare announced.

The baby, nicknamed Saybie, at birth weighed 8.6 ounces, or 245 grams, seven grams fewer than the previous infant to be deemed the smallest baby, and was 9 inches long, according to the Tiniest Baby Registry at the University of Iowa.

Saybie's mother, whose name was withheld, gave birth via emergency cesarean section at 23 weeks, just over half the length of a normal pregnancy.

At the time of her birth, Saybie weighed as much as a large apple or a juice box and was not gaining weight in her mother's womb. However, she was not afflicted with medical issues like hemorrhaging and lung and heart maladies that often occur in babies born as premature and underweight as her, according to Sharp Healthcare.

"No one expects their baby to be born with complications,'' said Trisha Khaleghi, senior vice president and CEO at Sharp Mary Birch. "But when the unexpected occurs, Sharp Mary Birch is equipped with the latest technologies, equipment, research and specially trained experts to care for even the world's smallest baby.''

Saybie weighed roughly 5 1/2 pounds and measured 16 inches when she was discharged earlier this month. Despite the five-month hospital stay, the infant is now resting at home happy and healthy, according to the hospital.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/30/2019 03:11