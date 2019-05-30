Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Democratic Club to elect delegates

 
Last updated 5/31/2019 at 6:06pm

Tom Frew, center, receives the San Diego County Democratic Party Club of The Year Award at the annual Roosevelt dinner by presenters California State Assembly member Tasha Boerner Horvath, CA-76, left, and chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party Will Rodriquez-Kennedy, right.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, June 6, at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

The California State Democratic Party will award the Fallbrook club the ability to select five members as delegates representing Fallbrook at the Pre-Endorsement Conference in October. The club is currently seeking nominations.

At the June meeting, they will vote to elect these representatives. Interested persons should contact President Tom Frew. Also there will be a non-binding straw vote on the 20-plus current Democratic Presidential candidates.

In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the club holds casual coffee meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 S. Mission Road. Interested persons are welcome.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookdemocrats.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Democratic Club.

 
