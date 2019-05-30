Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Marco Antonio Valencia

 
Last updated 5/31/2019 at 6:11pm

Marco Antonio Valencia went to be with the Lord May 8, at the age of 57, after a hard fought battle with diabetes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Ann, and his son, Juan Antonio. He is also survived by his brother, Eduardo, and sisters Maria, Carmen, Teresa and Tonita and 26 nephews and nieces. His parents and three sisters had previously gone to be with our Lord, and now Marco is following them so that they may all dwell together in the house of our Lord.

Born in Mexico, Marco’s family came to California in 1966 and lived in Fallbrook, where he went to school along with his brother and sisters. Marco loved his family very much, and they, in turn, will miss him dearly until all are reunited in the kingdom of heaven.

The service will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fallbrook, June 7, at 11 a.m. After Mass, he will be put to rest at the Masonic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or cards, the family simply requests your prayers for Marco, his wife and son.

 
