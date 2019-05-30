Newcomers to meet one more time before summer
Last updated 5/31/2019 at 6:04pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Newcomers Club will host their last coffee meeting of the season Thursday, June 13, at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.
The Newcomers Club will be on hiatus until September while the new board makes its plans for the coming year. All new residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz are invited to attend and find out more about the Newcomers Club and what social activities are offered.
The featured speakers in May were from the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society. Newcomers Club learned about the history of the society, which was founded in 1957, the annual community events, as well as the Gem and Mineral Museum.
For more information about the Newcomers, including how to join, visit http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.
Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.
Reader Comments
(0)