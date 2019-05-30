Newcomers to meet one more time before summer

The 2018-2019 outgoing executive and general board members of Fallbrook Newcomers Club are, back row from left, Paula Roeder, Deb Carreon, Liz Incledon, Cheryl Hurley, Carol Kidd, Bernice Mitschele, Marie Wiseman and Jan Hohenstein and front row from left, Kim Shumaker, Patty Lucas, Carlene Friesen, Terry Derry, Ellen Ramsey and Sherry Drzewicki.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Newcomers Club will host their last coffee meeting of the season Thursday, June 13, at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

The Newcomers Club will be on hiatus until September while the new board makes its plans for the coming year. All new residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz are invited to attend and find out more about the Newcomers Club and what social activities are offered.

The featured speakers in May were from the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society. Newcomers Club learned about the history of the society, which was founded in 1957, the annual community events, as well as the Gem and Mineral Museum.

For more information about the Newcomers, including how to join, visit http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.