They get cars back on the road

FALLBROOK – Sonny's Muffler & Auto is a family owned and operated business that just celebrated their 20th year serving the people of Fallbrook and surrounding areas. Sonny Johnson has been working on cars for over 35 years. He started out working as a jet engine mechanic while in the Air Force and worked next at a couple north county dealerships.

In 1992, he started working for his father-in-law who owned Warner's Muffler and fell in love with creating customized exhaust. In January 1999, Johnson and his wife Shannon Johnson decided to open their own shop up in Fallbrook and have been at the same location ever since.

Shannon Johnson manages the office, runs parts and pitches in wherever needed. Matthew Johnson, their youngest son, grew up at the shop and started working there on a regular basis about 10 years ago. Both father and son have a true passion for cars and their excitement and dedication to the business is evident when you meet them.

Due to their passion for older cars, the business has expanded over the last few years to include modifications and upgrades on cars.

"We just finished a 1964 Pontiac Grand Prix that we replaced the original 389 big block with a 505 cu in aluminum Butler Racing engine. We customized the driveshaft and rear end and all related components. We replaced the original rear differential with a custom narrowed rear end to handle the added horsepower. We also upgraded the suspension components, braking system, and air conditioning so it handles and has the amenities of a modern-day car. I love getting these old cars out of the garage and back on the road," Sonny Johnson said.

When driving into the parking lot at Sonny's Muffler & Auto, guests never know what treasures they will find. The shop had a rare 1967 GT500 on the rack for header installation and custom pipes. They also had a 1948 Sedan Delivery that Sonny Johnson was doing a custom exhaust on, while Matthew Johnson worked on completely rewiring a 1973 Dodge Dart after he converted the engine to a big block. The busy shop is full of unique cars.

If car lovers are looking for that hands on, personalized service then Sonny's Muffler and Auto is the place. The first thing they'll notice when they pull into the shop is how clean it is. Every customer is greeted by either Sonny or Matthew Johnson and they spend the time needed with each customer to answer any questions and to go over all their options.

Sonny's Muffler & Auto has always been known for their commitment to giving their customers the best quality and customer service.

"We know that this is a small town and our reputation depends on us delivering our best every single time," Sonny Johnson said.

Sonny's Muffler & Auto offers many services beyond mufflers, converters and exhaust repairs and customization. Some of their other services include: High performance modifications, engine work & conversions, electrical wiring, oil changes, engine tuneups, brakes and shocks, trailer hitch installation, manifold servicing and customized fabrication.

This 1964 Pontiac Grand Prix has modifications and upgrades done by the Johnsons.

"We stand behind all our work and the fact that we have been here 20 years gives our customers the piece of mind that we will be here when they need us," Sonny Johnson said. "It is important to us that our customers have trust in us and know that we will never recommend a repair that is not necessary, and the work we perform will be top of the line using only quality parts. We know our customers are the best advertising and we work very hard to keep our reputation of being the best.

"We are car people. We are active in the community and we are dedicated to our customers. Our attention to detail ensures our customers that they will leave our shop completely satisfied, Sonny Johnson said.

Matthew Johnson plans on taking over the business when Sonny Johnson retires one day, he said, so the shop will be around for many years to come.

Sonny's Muffler & Auto is located at 212 W. Beech St. between Mission Road and Main Avenue in Fallbrook. They are open six days a week including Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit their website at http://www.sonnysmuffler.com or contact them by phone at (760) 728-1234.