A letter to any family dealing with addiction
Last updated 6/6/2019 at 1:48pm
Jason Good
Special to Village News
If there’s one thing I’m certain of, it’s that no family ever recovers from losing a child to addiction. No family ever fully recovers from losing a child, in general – not just from a drug overdose. It’s an unnatural sequence in that children are supposed to bury their parents, not the other way around. When parents have to bury their children, it’s as if a piece of them is lost forever. A gaping void of emptiness is left behind that is never again filled. The sad part of the whole drug epidemic is that more families than ever before have ha...
