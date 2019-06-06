Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

A letter to any family dealing with addiction

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/6/2019 at 1:48pm



Jason Good

Special to Village News

If there’s one thing I’m certain of, it’s that no family ever recovers from losing a child to addiction. No family ever fully recovers from losing a child, in general – not just from a drug overdose. It’s an unnatural sequence in that children are supposed to bury their parents, not the other way around. When parents have to bury their children, it’s as if a piece of them is lost forever. A gaping void of emptiness is left behind that is never again filled. The sad part of the whole drug epidemic is that more families than ever before have ha...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/07/2019 00:09