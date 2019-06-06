A trip from Fallbrook, California to Fall Brook, Pennsylvania

Wendy Hammarstrom

Special to the Village News

Fall Brook, Pennsylvania, was incorporated in 1864 in the mountains of north-central Pennsylvania, in what is now Tioga County. Fall Brook was known for its semi-bituminous coal, and became a thriving coal town, renowned for its neatness and picturesque charm.

The Fallbrook Railroad delivered coal to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to the south and, to the north, above Corning, New York. But in 1871-72, sadly before the vaccine was available, there was a smallpox epidemic in which many died, the majority of them children.

In 1872 there was a fire...