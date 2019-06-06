Lt. Gen. David H. Berger confirmed as 38th commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps

Lt. Gen. David H. Berger has been confirmed by the Senate to become the USMC's 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - According to a press release from the Unites States Marine Corps, Lt. Gen. David H. Berger, Commanding General, Marine Corps Combat Development Command and Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration, was confirmed by the Senate to become the USMC's 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps on Wednesday, June 45.

The confirmation awarded Berger his fourth star to the rank of general and he will replace Gen. Robert B. Neller in July at the Marine Barracks, Washington. Neller has served as Commandant since August 2015.

The 59-year-old Berger is from Woodbine, Maryland and he graduated with a bachelor's degree in engineering from Tulane University in 1981. He holds a Master of International Public Policy from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, and a M.S. in Military Studies.

According to his official biography, Berger's "formal military education includes the U.S. Army Infantry Officer Advanced Course, U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College, and U.S. Marine Corps School of Advanced Warfighting. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Ranger School, Jumpmaster School, U.S. Navy Dive School, and U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Reconnaissance School."

In July 2014, Lieutenant General Berger was promoted to his current rank and assumed command of I Marine Expeditionary Force and subsequently assumed command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific. He assumed responsibility as the Commanding

General, Marine Corps Combat Development Command, and the Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps in August of 2018.