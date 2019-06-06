Our amazing community gives Fallbrook Riders Field a facelift

Fallbrook Riders Field, a community equestrian facility situated off Stage Coach Lane, is a community treasure which is run and maintained predominantly by volunteers.

Fallbrook Riders Field offers its members virtually unlimited riding opportunities for all equestrian disciplines. The 10-acre field requires a tremendous amount of upkeep which increases dramatically with the blessing of rain. The amount of upkeep, repair, labor and managing it takes to keep the field in top shape became overwhelming this past year.

We reached out to the businesses in our community and were blessed with their generosity and kindness. Fallbrook Riders Field has received a much-needed facelift, which included extensive grounds work, brush and weed abatement, tree trimming, electrical work, tear down of dilapidated features, updates to our cross country and obstacle course.

The incredible work was the result of the collaboration of many individuals and businesses. On behalf of Fallbrook Riders Field, we would like to express a heartfelt “Thank You” to these generous folks here in our little village.

From the donation of time by many volunteers who enjoy the horse community to donations of dump fees, discounted equipment rental, loans of dump trailers along with faithful drivers week in and week out and much more, we are incredibly grateful.

Of honorable mention is the late Marilee Lowe, Riders Field’s vice president and champion. Lowe secured a grant for us that brought in a crew to help with grounds clearing in accordance with our fire evacuation availability.

This crew worked practically every day helping to bring our facility’s needs under control, they were quite an asset. Their work went hand in hand with the help of our volunteers and local businesses, the field has undergone an amazing transformation.

Please stop in and thank these businesses when you’re in the neighborhood, including Fallbrook Waste Management, Fallbrook Equipment Rental, Fowler Pest Control and Rob and Debbie Gibney for the waste trailer.

Visit our website, http://www.fallbrookriders.com, and support our wonderful sponsors who provide ongoing support.

A big thank you also goes to the Fallbrook Riders Field board of directors; your sacrifice of time keeps this gem of our community viable.

Pam Bowman and the Fallbrook Riders Field board of directors