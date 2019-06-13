Fallbrook High School provides free meals to children over the summer

FALLBROOK – Summer meals kick off June 10, at Fallbrook and Ivy high schools. Parents whose children who receive free or reduced-priced lunch in school can still make sure their children eat healthy while school is out. Fallbrook Union High School District provides free meals to children during the month of June.

From Monday through Friday, June 10-28, meals will be served. At Fallbrook High School, breakfast will be served from 7:40-8 a.m., and lunch will be served from 10:10-10:30 a.m.

At Ivy High School, breakfast will be served from 7:40-8 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11-11:15 a.m.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Fallbrook High School to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. Anyone age 18 or younger may come and eat.

Submitted by Fallbrook and Ivy High Schools.