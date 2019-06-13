Locals honored for contributions to Fallbrook
Last updated 6/17/2019 at 11:12am
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society announced the winners of its annual awards, including 2019 Pioneer of the Year Award winner Vince Ross; The Vintage Business of the Year Award winner David Mahr and the Member of the Year Award winner Marianne Dickey. They were honored at the group's annual Open House, following its annual general meeting, June 8.
Vince Ross
Pioneer of the Year Award, 2019
Vince Ross and his wife, Joy, moved to Fallbrook in 1964. They were looking for a place with a rural character and great schools for their four children, and th...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)