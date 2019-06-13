Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Locals honored for contributions to Fallbrook

 
Last updated 6/17/2019 at 11:12am

Shane Gibson photos

Vince Ross is the Fallbrook Historical Society Pioneer of the Year for his many contributions to the community. (Inset) Vince Ross' plaque. He was out of town and unable to attend the event.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society announced the winners of its annual awards, including 2019 Pioneer of the Year Award winner Vince Ross; The Vintage Business of the Year Award winner David Mahr and the Member of the Year Award winner Marianne Dickey. They were honored at the group's annual Open House, following its annual general meeting, June 8.

Vince Ross

Pioneer of the Year Award, 2019

