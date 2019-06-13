Locals honored for contributions to Fallbrook

Vince Ross is the Fallbrook Historical Society Pioneer of the Year for his many contributions to the community. (Inset) Vince Ross' plaque. He was out of town and unable to attend the event.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society announced the winners of its annual awards, including 2019 Pioneer of the Year Award winner Vince Ross; The Vintage Business of the Year Award winner David Mahr and the Member of the Year Award winner Marianne Dickey. They were honored at the group's annual Open House, following its annual general meeting, June 8.

Vince Ross

Pioneer of the Year Award, 2019

Vince Ross and his wife, Joy, moved to Fallbrook in 1964. They were looking for a place with a rural character and great schools for their four children, and th...