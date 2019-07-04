Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Boys & Girls Clubs of North County Celebrates Grand Opening of new Teen Center

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/4/2019 at 10:02pm

Bill Billingsley and Candy Singh from the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District tour the new Teen Center with Allison Barclay, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County celebrated the grand opening of its new Teen Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, June 18. Members of the community, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and the club's board members, attended the celebration.

The remodel and new additions to the Teen Center were provided by the North Coast Church of Fallbrook. In March, over 50 members of the church attended their twice yearly day of service and began working on the remodel. Church members added countertops, cabinets, a movable island, bench seating and updated the paint and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/05/2019 03:13