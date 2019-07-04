Boys & Girls Clubs of North County Celebrates Grand Opening of new Teen Center

Bill Billingsley and Candy Singh from the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District tour the new Teen Center with Allison Barclay, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County celebrated the grand opening of its new Teen Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, June 18. Members of the community, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and the club's board members, attended the celebration.

The remodel and new additions to the Teen Center were provided by the North Coast Church of Fallbrook. In March, over 50 members of the church attended their twice yearly day of service and began working on the remodel. Church members added countertops, cabinets, a movable island, bench seating and updated the paint and...