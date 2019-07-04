RE: Planned wireless facilities cause alarm [Village News, 6/20/19]

When I read an article about new technologies being implemented that state categorically that ‘health concerns are not even being considered,’ alarm bells go off as they should. This is what the Village News article of June 20th stated, entitled, “Planned Wireless facilities cause alarm.”

If you have not read it, you need to. According to the article, the reasoning behind installing 5G every 500-1,000 feet in our lovely rural Fallbrook village is simply because the Federal Communications Commission said it needs to happen and they apparently have the authority to ‘fast track’ it, bypassing all of the safety regulations we have all worked hard to put in place. Nothing is more important than human health; our future as human beings depends upon an emerging intelligence of that fact. 5G cannot take care of us, only other healthy human beings who can use technologies wisely.

I thank those who were able to attend the meeting with the Fallbrook Planning Group and voiced their real concerns; count me in next time and please keep us all informed regarding what we, as Fallbrook residents, can do to mediate this travesty of safety regulation and lack of community concern. And thank you to Maggie Schmutz for a well-written and articulate piece of journalism.

Jacqueline Develle