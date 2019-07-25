Third thoroughbred dies at Del Mar

SAN DIEGO - A third thoroughbred racehorse has died during training at Del Mar, which opened its summer meet less than two weeks ago, it was reported.

Bowl Of Soul, a 3-year-old filly trained by Bob Baffert, broke down Monday with an injury to her right hind fetlock, which is similar to an ankle, the Los Angeles Times reported. The horse was euthanized, according to Dr. Rick Arthur, equine medical director for the California Horse Racing Board.

Del Mar, which was the safest among the nation's major tracks last year, had a freak accident on the morning of the second day of racing, July 18, when Charge A Bunch, trained by Carla Gaines, threw his rider and ran head first into Carson Valley, trained by Baffert. Both horses died instantly from broken necks.

There have been no fatalities in 82 races this meeting.

Unlike the first two deaths, this fatality was acknowledged only after an inquiry from the Los Angeles Times. It was confirmed by both the California Horse Racing Board and Del Mar.

"She was working well and she was coming into the turn and went to switch leads when she suffered a rare twist of a hind ankle,'' Baffert told The Times. "You just can't predict these things happening. You work so hard to keep them healthy. It's so tough on everybody.''

Jockey Joe Talamo, her regular rider, was aboard when she suffered the injury.

"That was so sad,'' Talamo said. "She was working along fine and felt great the whole way around the track. Out of nowhere, I felt her leg and I pulled her up as quick as I could and just held her in place so she wouldn't move.''

Baffert said initially he hoped Bowl Of Soul could be saved, but the veterinarians said nothing could be done.

"We would have done whatever it took to save her,'' Baffert said.