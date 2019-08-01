Brig. Gen. Daniel B. Conley assumes command of Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
Last updated 8/5/2019 at 1:27pm
CAMP PENDLETON – Brig. Gen. Daniel B. Conley assumed command of Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton at the joint region and base headquarters building, July 22.
As both commander of the region and the base, he is now responsible for promoting the combat readiness of the operating forces as well as missions of other tenant commands by providing training opportunities, facilities, services and support responsive to the needs of Marines, Sailors, and their families. Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is comprised of five Marin...
