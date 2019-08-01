Stay mentally fresh during the workday

FALLBROOK – Energy levels tend to ebb and flow throughout a typical workday. A cup of coffee may provide some caffeine-infused spark in the morning, but a big lunch can squash energy later in the afternoon.

Waning mental sharpness as the workday progresses can compromise productivity, making it more difficult for workers to complete projects on time. That, in turn, can contribute to stress. In fact, in its "2017 Stress in America" survey, the American Psychological Association found that 58% of Americans say work is a significant source of stress.

Staying mentally fresh during a workday c...