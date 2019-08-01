RE: 'Neighbors at odds over a herpetoculture business' permit application' [Village News 7/18/19]

Dear Jeff,

After reading your article I felt compelled to write you and express my view concerning the use of property permit in your article, as well as the overall problem it seems Mrs. Johnson has with her neighbor.

First let me state that I know the property of concern extremely well, as 20 years ago we owned it. An aerial view on Google Maps shows the size of the property, it’s not your normal family lot. And second, let me also state that I have visited the said property on one occasion to see our old ranch and how it had changed over the years.

My children have also visited where their grandparents lived with many fond memories of their past. None of us noticed any smell around the property and actually found it quite interesting to see how Mr. Huntington’s operation operates. It is a well organized, closely monitored and as for cleanliness, well maintained.

Addressing the claim of odor, none of our family could detect any odor while walking the property. I believe that is due to the fact that, one, it is well maintained and kept clean and, two, the location of the property is high enough on the hill to catch the breeze or wind to dissipate any odor that would naturally occur raising any animals.

To be honest, having raised chickens and rabbits in the past created more odor. And in touring the house as we wanted to see the changes made over the years, I at no time smelled or would have known the owner’s occupation.

I must also say I find it disheartening to hear that because in my mind after visiting the property of one individual’s dislike of those types of creatures being raised near her, that another individual’s livelihood would be dismissed. Were it in a subdivision neighborhood of houses in close proximity, I would understand.

I believe that sometimes an individual becomes so consumed with their idea of what they believe is right, they fail to see the bigger picture and make it their mission to demand others to change. I think many of us have had neighbors of that type, who don’t like barking dogs, cats that visit their flower garden or a neighbor that has a boat or motorhome in their driveway. We have had neighbors who owned a couple of horses on their smaller parcels of property and believe me when I say you could tell what they raised. Fallbrook is known as a “ranch style” atmosphere where animals are the norm.

I would hope the San Diego County zoning officials see fit to allow Mr. Huntington to continue his business with the needed permit. I also believe that after meeting Mr. Huntington and seeing his business operation on our former residence, he presents no threat to his community. In fact they should be happy he doesn’t raise the allowed amount of horses on his property. Then they would have an odor. But alas, everyone loves horses – not so lizards and snakes.

Mr. C. Munger