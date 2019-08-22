Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Riot erupts at Donovan Prison

 
Last updated 8/24/2019 at 11:56am



SAN DIEGO - Five prisoners remained hospitalized on Saturday, Aug. 24, one in critical condition, with injuries they sustained in a riot at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in an unincorporated area near Otay Mesa.

"The incident began when several inmates began fighting on the (Facility A recreation) yard,'' the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. "Responding staff immediately gave participants of the riot multiple orders to stop fighting. Officers used several rounds of less than lethal use of force methods to quell the disturbance.''

Nearly 80 inmates were involved in the fight that began about 8:30 p.m. Friday at the prison, located at 480 Alta Road, according to corrections officials, who added that five patients were taken to hospitals.

The injuries included puncture wounds, cuts and bruises to head, neck and upper body areas. No staff members were injured, the CDCR said.

One inmate suffering from puncture wounds was in critical condition and three other inmates are in fair condition. A fifth inmate was treated and returned to the prison.

The riot is being investigated by the Investigative Services Unit at the prison. The Office of the Inspector General was notified. Visiting at Facility A was canceled for Saturday and Sunday.

Friday's incident marked the third riot at the facility since late last year.

In February, 10 inmates were injured, one seriously, in a riot involving 50 prisoners and in December 2018, two inmates were stabbed in a riot that was broken up by prison guards using pepper spray.

 
