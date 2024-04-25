UPDATE: Marine who died in Camp Pendleton training accident identified

A United States Marine from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 who died during a "routine military operation"; Tuesday, April 23, has been identified.

Texas native Cpl. Miguel A. Maya died as a result of an aviation ground mishap, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing announced in a statement, Friday, April 26.

Maya, who was a U/AH-1 aircraft avionics technician with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. at the base.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Cpl. Maya’s loved ones during this difficult time,” HMLAT-303 commanding officer Lt. Col. Jason Caster said. “Our priority right now is taking care of the family of our fallen Marine and ensuring the well-being of our Marines and their loved ones.”

HMLAT 303, part of Marine Aircraft Group 39 within the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing operates out of Camp Pendleton. Established in 1982, the squadron is responsible for training pilots on the UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z/W Viper helicopters.

This incident marks the second death within the Marine Corps in less than a week. Last week, a Marine from Camp Lejeune died in a parachuting mishap in North Carolina.

The recent fatality adds to a string of tragedies within the Marine Corps, including the deaths of five Marines from 3rd MAW in February when their CH-53E Super Stallion

crashed in Southern California. Additionally, last year, a Marine was killed at Camp Pendleton's School of Infantry-West during training.

The incident remains under investigation, the Marine Corps statement said.

