FALLBROOK – On July 16 at about 12:05 a.m., the four females in these photos were involved in a robbery at the Fallbrook Circle K at 1005 E. Mission. One of the suspects displayed a knife to commit a beer theft. If you can help identify these suspects, please contact Detective Ashkar at the Fallbrook Sheriff's Station: 388 E. Alvarado, (760) 451-3100.