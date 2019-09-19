Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service
Special to Village News 

Rainbow brush fire contained at 5 acres

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/20/2019 at 11:02pm

Courtesy of Tony Campbell

A vegetation fire burned 5 acres in Rainbow Sunday, Sept. 15.

A brush fire off Interstate 15 Sunday, Sept. 15, has been contained at 5 acres, Cal Fire San Diego officials said.

Courtesy of Cal Fire San Diego

Cal Fire San Diego reported that no structures had been damaged in a vegetation fire that burned 5 acres in Rainbow.

The fire burned 3 acres in the 2000 block of Rainbow Glen Road in Rainbow.

Cal Fire reported at 3:30 p.m. that the forward rate of spread has been stopped.

"Ground crews will now transition to mop-up and containment operations," Cal Fire said.

At 4:46 p.m. Cal Fire announced that any residents displaced by the fire could return to their homes and that no road closures were in place.

At 7:30 p.m., the fire was officially reported to have burned 5 acres and was 100% contained.

The fire burned in medium to heavy fuels, according to Cal Fire and the North County Fire Protection District.

Jeff Pack contributed to this report.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/21/2019 03:20