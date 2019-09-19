SDSU, CSUSM students to receive CSU trustees' awards

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California State University will honor a student from both Cal State San Marcos and San Diego State University on Tuesday, Sept. 24 as recipients of the 2019 Trustees' Award for Outstanding Achievement.

CSUSM biological sciences major Jeff Jaureguy and SDSU electrical and computer engineering major Tyler Perez are two of 23 students to be honored as Trustees' Award recipients during the first day of the two-day CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach.

The awards include scholarships of up to $12,000 to students who show exceptional academic performance, personal achievement and community service. According to CSU officials, many of them are the first member of their respective families to go to college.

"They have demonstrated brilliance, tenacity and extraordinary resolve in overcoming many obstacles in the pursuit of their academic goals,'' CSU Chancellor Timothy White said of the award recipients. "It is inspiring to consider the collective future impact they will have on their families, communities and the state of California.''

Each scholarship bears the name of a donor to the award program, which is supplemented with additional funding by CSU trustees and members of the CSU Foundation's Board of Governors. Jaureguy will receive the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation award and Perez will receive the Trustee Jack McGrory award.

"The award represents security and a major opportunity to complete my schooling,'' said Perez, a U.S. Air Force veteran using funding from the GI Bill and the state Department of Rehabilitation to study at SDSU.

A full list of awardees, one from each CSU campus, can be found at www2.calstate.edu/csu-trustee-awards. Current SDSU and CSUSM students can also find information on the CSU website on how to apply for the 2020 Trustees' Award program.