Still shaking my head

I keep asking myself, what is wrong with these people and thinking that people only want to hear their views?

How uneducated, sad and ridiculous this sounds to stifle or, I think, try to eliminate our right to freedom of speech, which is their real agenda.

Julie Reeder, I am so sorry people don’t want to hear what your job is: to report the news accurately, unbiased and fact checked with no anonymous influences. Like I said before, nobody reads The New York Times, The Washington Post and others. Nobody listens to CNN, MSNBC, ABC or CBS with all their fake news and slanderous, libelous commentary all the while thinking the Kardashians are worthy of their attention.

I don’t care if you are left, right, white, black, brown, rich, poor, atheist, Christian or whatever, everyone has a voice and it should be heard and listened to. Although I disagree with Ms. Silvestro’s views, when I read she got a hateful note in her mailbox, I shook my head again in disbelief.

I feel sorry for this country that we have become so politically correct, or I should say politically corrupt, that it sickens me. Let me say this. I believe in our Constitution, and as much as I despise the skin head, KKK mentality and their horrible racist views, I would go this far to let them have their say in public even if I am throwing up while they say it.

Too much blood was shed in the Revolutionary War when our Constitution was born, and for anyone to take that away would be a travesty. As Thomas Sowell poignantly wrote, “Freedom has cost too much blood and agony to be relinquished at the cheap price of rhetoric.”

It’s obvious we will never agree on anything left, right or in the middle, but by God, we all have the constitutional right to say it and when that is gone, forget about anything else, we will have already lost everything.

We need a little civility for each other, including some for our president. I treat people with respect, and its time you did the same.

Thanks for the article on Google. Talk about corruption, collusion, voter tampering and illegal shenanigans. Does this not bother you?

Dianna Miller