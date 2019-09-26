Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Supervisor Jim Desmond
5th District 

Residents' input needed at SANDAG meeting

 
Last updated 9/27/2019 at 5:12pm



The future of San Diego's transportation is about to be decided. This Friday, the San Diego Association of Governments will decide where $600 million is going to be spent. From trolleys, to trains to freeways, anything is on the table. At our last board hearing, SANDAG unveiled a draft that I thought focused too much on public transportation and not enough on roads, which is what 96.5% of people rely on to get around.

I support an alternative proposal presented by SANDAG Chairman Steve Vaus and Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara. Our proposal is the most balanced plan, which keeps promises to the voters and recognizes changing times. Throughout the last nine months, while the SANDAG debate has picked up steam, I've remained steadfast. We need a plan that is balanced that meets the needs of people on the freeways and public transit.

This Friday, the future of $600 million for transportation will be decided, let your voice be heard. Email SANDAG, clerk@sandag.org and tell them not to forget about North County. We need our roads, too.

 

