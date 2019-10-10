Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in crash in Julian

JULIAN (CNS) - Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 19-year-old Julian man who was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle, which crashed into a utility pole in Julian.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on westbound state Route 78, west of Pine Hills Road, California Highway Patrol public-affairs Officer Jeff Christy said.

Wyatt Young Jones was riding a 2007 Yamaha R6 motorcycle westbound at a high speed when he lost control of the two-wheeler at a curve in the road, veered off the roadway and struck the stump of an old telephone pole on the north shoulder of SR-78, according to the CHP and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Jones was transported by ground ambulance to Santa Ysabel so he could be airlifted to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead before that could occur, Christy said.