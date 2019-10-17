Ahead of 2020, Facebook ensnared in heated political climate

In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose. Zuckerberg defends meetings he's reportedly had with conservative leaders after #DeleteFacebook began trending on social media. Politico reported recently that the Facebook CEO held private meetings with Fox News Tucker Carlson and conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that he takes meetings with lots of people across the spectrum on lots of different issues all the time

Mark Zuckerberg defended meetings he's reportedly had with conservative leaders after #DeleteFacebook began trending on social media.

Politico reported this week that the Facebook CEO held private meetings with, among others, Fox News' Tucker Carlson and conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Conservatives have long accused Facebook of suppressing conservative political view and the company has tried to dispel that belief.

Zuckerberg said he meets with many people "across the spectrum on lots of different issues."

