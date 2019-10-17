Ahead of 2020, Facebook ensnared in heated political climate
Last updated 10/18/2019 at 1:39pm
The Associated Press
Special to Valley News
Mark Zuckerberg defended meetings he's reportedly had with conservative leaders after #DeleteFacebook began trending on social media.
Politico reported this week that the Facebook CEO held private meetings with, among others, Fox News' Tucker Carlson and conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.
Conservatives have long accused Facebook of suppressing conservative political view and the company has tried to dispel that belief.
Zuckerberg said he meets with many people "across the spectrum on lots of different issues."
"Meeting new people and hearing...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)