Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Former WH aide: John Bolton called Giuliani a 'hand grenade'

 
Last updated 10/18/2019 at 1:43pm

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta photo

Former White House adviser on Russia, Fiona Hill, leaves Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 14, after testifying before congressional lawmakers as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Mary Clare Jalonick

The Associated Press

National security adviser John Bolton was so alarmed by Rudy Giuliani's back-channel activities in Ukraine that he described President Donald Trump's personal lawyer as a "hand grenade who is going to blow everybody up," according to a former White House aide.

The aide, Fiona Hill, testified for more than 10 hours Monday, Oct. 14, as part of the Democrats' impeachment probe into Trump's dealings with Ukraine. She detailed Bolton's concerns to lawmakers and told them that she had at least two meetings with National Security Council lawyer John Eisen...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

