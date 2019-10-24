A few months ago, I toured the Vista Detention Facility and saw firsthand the incredible work being done by the Veterans Moving Forward Program. With over 241,000 veterans residing in the San Diego Region, some veterans have landed in our jails, many of consequences from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Last week, the San Diego Board of Supervisors voted to enhance the Veterans Moving Forward program, by expanding the community care coordination for veterans in the Vista jail. A problem we continue to run into in San Diego County is the support system crumbling once veterans are out of the program. At our last board meeting, we initiated action by putting a framework in place to continue that support system once veterans are released.

The Veterans Moving Forward program, started in 2013, is a veteran-only, incentive-based housing unit for male inmates who served in and branch of the United States military. The program provides a structured environment for veterans to draw on the positive aspects of their shared military cultures, creates a safe place for healing and rehabilitation and fosters positive peer connection. Peer connection privileges are rewarded through accountability and positive participation. Last year, the Veterans Moving Forward program served 258 veterans at the Vista jail.

A recent report showed that after six months, 23% of the participants reported they were living in their own residence; 24% with family, a friend or significant other; 44% in a group situation and only 8% were living on the street. While there is still work to be done, this is a step in the right direction.

Palomar College has been a tremendous partner who has offered to provide additional vocational opportunities to the Veterans Moving Forward program free of charge during incarceration. This will allow these veterans to engage in hands-on training program immediately upon release at any California Community College.

Many veterans in the Veterans Moving Forward program suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder acquired from their time in the service. They served to protect us; we must now step up and help them move forward.