Supervisors approve grant to encourage construction of 'granny flats'

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Supervisors today gave the go-ahead for the county to use a $625,000 grant to subsidize more accessory dwelling units, also known as "granny flats."

The vote was 4-1, with Kristin Gaspar opposed. The money will be provided by the 2017 state Senate Bill 2, the Building Homes and Jobs Act. The county will not have to provide any matching funds to apply.

Board Chairwoman Dianne Jacob said that county staff will return to the board at its Nov. 20 meeting with a resolution accepting the grant money to subsidize construction of ADUs as outlined in a 2018 proposal.

Gaspar said wh...