Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Supervisors approve grant to encourage construction of 'granny flats'

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/30/2019 at 4:25pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Supervisors today gave the go-ahead for the county to use a $625,000 grant to subsidize more accessory dwelling units, also known as "granny flats."

The vote was 4-1, with Kristin Gaspar opposed. The money will be provided by the 2017 state Senate Bill 2, the Building Homes and Jobs Act. The county will not have to provide any matching funds to apply.

Board Chairwoman Dianne Jacob said that county staff will return to the board at its Nov. 20 meeting with a resolution accepting the grant money to subsidize construction of ADUs as outlined in a 2018 proposal.

Gaspar said wh...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/30/2019 16:27