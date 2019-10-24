Supervisors OK pay increases for four elected positions

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors today approved raises for several elected officials, including Sheriff Bill Gore.

Also receiving pay hikes will be Ernest Dronenburg, the assessor/recorder/county clerk; District Attorney Summer Stephan; and Dan McAllister, treasurer/tax-collector.

According to the board agenda, the raises will cost $20,131 for the first year, $13,122 for fiscal year 2020-21, $13,384 for fiscal year 2021-22 and $32,556 for fiscal year 2022-23, to be divided among the four officials.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was the lone dissenter, saying the boar...