By City News Service 

Dead hawk found in Ramona tests positive for West Nile Virus

 
Last updated 11/13/2019 at 3:46pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County environmental health officials announced today that a dead Cooper's hawk recently found in Ramona tested positive for West Nile virus.

The hawk is the second bird found this year that tested positive for West Nile virus, according to officials with the county's Vector Control Program. A dead Cooper's hawk found in Lakeside in March was also carrying the virus.

Two county residents have tested positive for the virus this year, but both were found to have contracted it in different counties. Nevertheless, Vector Control officials warned residents to protect...



