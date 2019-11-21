Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Man airlifted to hospital after shooting in Ramona

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/26/2019 at 2:39pm



RAMONA (CNS) - A man was airlifted to a hospital this morning after he was shot in Ramona, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 4:15 a.m. on Pala Street just off state Route 67, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Nancy Blanco said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound, NBC7 reported. An update on the man's condition was not immediately available.

One person was detained for questioning, but it was not immediately clear if that person was the suspected gunman, Blanco said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.


 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/26/2019 21:32