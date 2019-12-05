This shopping season, be like Santa: check your receipts, check them twice

Thanksgiving and Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, are now behind us and that means it is the perfect time to remind shoppers: remember to double-check their receipts so they don’t get accidentally overcharged by faulty cash register price scanners.

It happens. Every year, San Diego County’s Agriculture, Weights and Measures department inspects more than 1,800 local businesses to check price-scanning devices, scales that charge items by weight and other equipment that set prices, to make sure they are charging customers accurately.

But even the best busines...