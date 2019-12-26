Maddock Ranch Nursery to offer bare root trees

Maddock Ranch Nursery offers various fruit trees including peach, plum and nectarine, for the home garden.

FALLBROOK – It's bare root time again and in the community of Fallbrook, residents can grow just about anything they choose.

Thanks to all the rain that's been falling, plants are flourishing.

With the wide variety of deciduous fruit trees, tropical trees, citrus, avocados and an assortment of blueberries, local gardeners can start propagating their own backyard orchard.

Maddock Ranch Nursery has a selection of potted 4-inch by 4-inch by 9-inch thornless black berries, dwarf Violette De Bordeaux figs, goji berries, dwarf fruiting mulberry bushes, arbequina, manzanillo and Mission olives.

This apple tree is trained to grow as an espalier

Their bare root selection, coming the first week of January 2020, will have a wide variety of deciduous trees, including several kinds of apples; apricots, aprium – a plum-apricot cross, cherries, figs, mulberry, nectarine, nectaplum, peaches, pears, fuyu, persimmons and plums, besides almond and walnut trees.

Planting bare root trees is a great way to start a manageable small backyard orchard. As a bare root, a tree can be trained to be the size and shape wanted. The grower can prune and train them to be smaller trees, hedgerow trees or espalier trees and save on space by planting two to four bare roots in the same hole.

Everyone is invited to come and start a family orchard with deciduous trees from Maddock Ranch Nursery, 1163 Ranger Road, in Fallbrook. The nursery is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit http://www.MaddockRanchNursery.com or call (760) 728-7172.

Submitted by Maddock Ranch Nursery.