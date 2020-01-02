Looking ahead in 2020

It’s been a fantastic first year as a San Diego County Supervisor and while I’ve learned a lot, none of it would be possible without you all. We’ve made some great strides at SANDAG, on behavioral health and Veterans Affairs as I mentioned last week. Locally, we initiated action with Chairwoman Jacob to dedicate $28 million to unincorporated area road improvements and maintenance. As we look ahead to 2020, I wanted to highlight some items we will be looking at.

While we’ve scored some victories at SANDAG this year, we need to continue make sure north county commuters are heard. While public transportation works in downtown San Diego, we need to make sure we are getting a balanced transportation plan for all of San Diego County. I will continue to be vocal and make sure that we receive the promised projects.

We made a lot of strides on behavioral health in 2019 and we need to continue to make investments. North County was in a behavioral crisis last year. With our behavioral health team, we explored and implemented community-based Crisis Stabilization Units. We’re working with Vista and Oceanside to provide these community-based centers to their cities. I’m hopeful we will have more beds open in the North County.

Also, we’ve spent a lot of time out in Borrego Springs working on a solution regarding groundwater resources. I’m hopeful in the upcoming year we will be able to implement some changes and collaboratively find a solution.

We were able to fund several parks last year including the Fallbrook Skatepark, Don Dussault Park and Clemmens Lane Park. I’m especially excited about the San Luis Rey River Park, which will connect from the coast to inland San Diego County.

Most importantly, we need to maintain fiscal responsibility. We know there are issues that need to be addressed but throwing money at them isn’t always the solution. We need to continue to have strong reserves as the county of San Diego has always done. I hope everyone has a safe and Happy New Year and I’ll check in with you all in 2020!