Affordable health screenings with Life Line Screening to come to Temecula

TEMECULA – Residents living in and around the Temecula can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Grace Presbyterian Church, 31143 Nicolas Road, in Temecula will host this community event, Friday, Feb. 7.

Screenings can check for: the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function and more.

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors. Also ask about the Wellness Gold Membership Program with allows customers to get all the screenings they need now, but pay $19.95 a month. Call (877) 237-1287 or visit http://www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required. Screenings in California are provided by Life Line Mobile Screening.

