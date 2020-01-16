Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers

President Donald Trump walks along the colonnade of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 13. A U.S. cybersecurity company says Russian military agents successfully hacked the Ukrainian gas company at the center of the scandal that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment. AP Photo/Susan Walsh photo

Frank Bajak

AP Technology Writer

BOSTON – A U.S. cybersecurity company said Russian military agents have successfully hacked the Ukrainian gas company at the center of the scandal that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment.

Russian agents launched a phishing campaign in early November to steal the login credentials of employees of Burisma Holdings, the gas company, according to Area 1 Security, a Silicon Valley company that specializes in email security.

Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, previously served on Burisma's bo...