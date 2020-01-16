Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Fight breaks out at Fallbrook High School, 'several' students arrested, sheriff's department says

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/24/2020 at 3:16pm



FALLBROOK - Several Fallbrook High School students were arrested and the school was placed on lockdown after a fight broke out on campus Friday morning.

San Diego County sheriff's deputies responded at 10:25 a.m. to a call reporting a disturbance between two groups of students at the high school, according to sheriff's Sgt. William Munsch.

More than 20 students were involved in a fight near the school cafeteria, deputies were told.

The students participating in the fight were separated and detained once law enforcement was able to arrive on campus, Munsch said, and the school was immediate...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/24/2020 16:35