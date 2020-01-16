Fight breaks out at Fallbrook High School, 'several' students arrested, sheriff's department says

FALLBROOK - Several Fallbrook High School students were arrested and the school was placed on lockdown after a fight broke out on campus Friday morning.

San Diego County sheriff's deputies responded at 10:25 a.m. to a call reporting a disturbance between two groups of students at the high school, according to sheriff's Sgt. William Munsch.

More than 20 students were involved in a fight near the school cafeteria, deputies were told.

The students participating in the fight were separated and detained once law enforcement was able to arrive on campus, Munsch said, and the school was immediate...