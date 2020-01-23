Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Inside the new Myrtle Boutique, Al Fresca Patio, Art of Life and Harlow's in Bonsall

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/24/2020 at 9:45pm

Myrtle Boutique is now open for business at its new location in Bonsall. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

While the closing of Myrtle Creek Botanical Gardens and Nursery in Fallbrook is a sad one for many locals, the opening of Trademark Venues' new location at the old San Luis Rey Golf Club may ease the pain.

Walking onto the property, the overall feel of the property still reminds one of the old golf course, but upon entering the courtyard, visitors notice the foliage and displays that are so reminiscent of the old Myrtle Creek property.

Stepping into the Myrtle Boutique, it's hard to remember that it used to be a pro shop back in the day, as it now is decorated in much the same way it was a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/25/2020 08:46