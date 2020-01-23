Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

One dies in crash on South Mission, another crash starts fire

 
Last updated 1/25/2020 at 9:23pm



Multiple crashes within minutes of each other the night of Saturday, Jan. 18, in Bonsall required responses from emergency personnel – with one crash starting a fire and another leaving a driver dead.

A report came in of the first crash at 9:01 p.m. along Olive Hill Road east of Via Puerta del Sol, according to information from North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi.

Dispatchers were told a car had gone off the roadway and erupted into flames, Choi said.

The driver of that vehicle was uninjured and was able to climb out unassisted. Fire crews were at the scene of the cr...



