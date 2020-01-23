The biggest mistake parents make when it comes to education

This National School Choice Week, Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, I want to share with you one of the most common short-circuits that parents run into when choosing the right school for their child. That way, if you see it coming, you can run the other way.

It starts with a thought like this: “Do I as a parent really know best about my child’s education? After all, I don’t have a graduate degree in education. There’s a lot of school jargon I’m not sure about. Should I let more equipped people make the calls about where and how my child is educated?”

I understand the tendency to think that...