Ag students prepare for fair season

Taking part in the Sierra Winter Classic are, from left, Matthew Kendall, Delana Sehnert, Mallory Sehnert, Ag teacher Doug Sehnert, Kassidy Ewig, Jacob Brown and Christian Estill.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook was well represented at the "Sierra Winter Classic" in Porterville in the San Joaquin Valley, Jan. 18-19. The Porterville Steer show is an excellent way for ag students to get experience showing their animal.

The show is now host to over 300 head of cattle, 200 exhibitors and their family members from throughout the State of California and beyond. The show is held every year over the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance weekend.

The local members of the National FFA Organization worked together to groom their steers and practice techniques for showing well. The...